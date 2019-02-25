Major retailer to close stores in several small Missouri towns

Missourinet

Discount retail chain Shopko is closing its stores in several small Missouri towns this year and putting dozens of workers out of jobs.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company is closing its stores soon in northwest Missouri’s Trenton, Carrollton, Albany and Gallatin and northeast Missouri’s Memphis.

The estimated last day of operation for the stores are:
Albany: March 2
Carrollton: April 7
Memphis: April 14
Gallatin: May 5
Trenton: May 12

Shopko reports full- and part-time employees affected by the closures include at least 47 workers.

John Anthony of Missourinet affiliate KTTN in Trenton contributed to this story.