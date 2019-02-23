Number one Northwest Missouri continues undefeated season

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball squad ran the nation’s longest win streak to 27 in a row with an 85-66 road win over Southwest Baptist University on Saturday. Northwest drained 16 three-pointers and shot 50 percent from the field overall (28-of-56).

Ryan Hawkins scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds and two steals. Joey Witthus also tallied 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 frome three-point range. Trevor Hudgins posted 18 points and was 4-of-6 from deep. Hudgins also dished out four assists. Ryan Welty sank four triples and scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds.

Northwest (27-0 overall, 17-0 MIAA) will return home Tuesday against Missouri Western.