Mizzou lets big second half lead get away at Florida

KeVaughn Allen scored 17 points, Keyontae Johnson added 13 for Florida as they overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Missouri 64-60 on Saturday.  Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon both fouled out down the stretch, leaving Mizzou with two bench players on the floor. Jordan Geist led the Tigers (12-14, 3-11) with 16 points. Javon Pickett added 15.  The Tigers fell to 0-4 in Gainesville and have lost six of seven on the road in SEC play.

The Tigers drop to 12-14 overall, 3-11 in SEC play.  Mizzou is at Mississippi State on Tuesday night.