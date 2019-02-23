Columbia’s Burchard coaches final home game

After 31 season, Columbia men’s basketball coach and Athletic Director Bob Burchard announced his retirement following the current season back on Jan. 15. Burchard will complete this basketball season with the Cougars before assistant Tomas Brock assumes the new role. On Saturday, Burchard coached his final home game, an 88-79 loss to Lincoln (Illinois). The men’s basketball team has concluded regular season play and has been locked in as the eighth seed in the AMC Conference Tournament. They will play in the AMC Quarterfinals against the first seeded Missouri Baptist University Spartans on Thursday, February 28th, in St. Louis. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m.

Burchard has compiled a 788-268 record in 30 plus seasons at the helm, giving him the most in wins in program history and the second most wins for any college coach at a four year university in the state of Missouri. The Cougars have averaged more than 25 victories per season under his guidance.