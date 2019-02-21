Missourinet

Stars struck…Blues win streak ends after loss to Dallas

Stars captain Jamie Benn scored two goals and added four goals in the second period to beat St. Louis 5-2 on Thursday night, ending the Blues’ franchise-record 11-game winning streak.  Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 3:46 into the second period.  It was the first time the Blues trailed in a game since Feb 5, nearly a span of ten games.

Radek Faksa and Alexander Radulov put Dallas up 3-0 with goals in a 65-second span midway through the second period. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington entered the game with a 13-1-1 record and was riding a nine-game winning streak that was a rookie team record.