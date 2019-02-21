Missouri State held to season low in points as four-game win streak ends

Missouri State posted a season-low point total and matched a season low in field goal percentage losing 63-43 to Northern Iowa on Wednesday night at JQH Arena. The loss ended a four-game win streak. The Panthers (13-15, 8-7 MVC) got a game-high 22 points from Wyatt Lohaus, including 15 points in the second half. UNI made 70 percent (14-of-20) of its second-half shot attempts to hand the Bears just their third home loss of the year.

Missouri State, which had won seven of its last eight Missouri Valley Conference games to claim a share of first place in the conference, made only 17-of-55 (.309) shots on the evening and converted just two of its 18 3-point attempts.

With just three games left in the regular season, MSU hosts Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m. at JQH Arena.