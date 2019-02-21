Growing cat litter demand prompts Missouri factory expansion

Nestle Purina says it plans to expand its Bloomfield Tidy Cats litter factory in southeast Missouri and add about 30 jobs there by mid-2020. The company plans to invest $115 million in the expansion, which will include a 110,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility.

Purina says the factory will “significantly increase” the production of Tidy Cats LightWeight cat litter and Tidy Cats scoop cat litter. It cites Tidy Cats litter sales growing by 18 percent over the past four years.

The Bloomfield factory, which opened in 1976, currently includes a 500,000-square-foot factory that employs more than 340 people in the southeast Missouri region.

Purina employs more than 3,500 people in Missouri. It also has a presence in Springfield, St. Joseph and St. Louis, where the company has been headquartered for 125 years.

