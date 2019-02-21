Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright says players will strike if free agency doesn’t change

With several key free agent players including Bryce Harper and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel still without contracts, the players feel major league owners are playing to lose to improve their draft status and build their teams with young, less expensive players. Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright says if that philosophy doesn’t change, players will strike.

“Unless something changes, there’s going to be a strike, 100 percent,” Wainwright told InsideSTL.com. “I’m just worried people are going to walk out midseason.”

Players union chief Tony Clark says the players will honor the current labor agreement which ends December 2021.