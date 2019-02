Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Cuonzo Martin calls out his Tigers for lack of effort.

Mike Shildt expects more great things from pitcher Jordan Hicks

Ned Yost has no idea who is pitcher where for the Royals

I need your help. Pick your prize for the Bill Pollock Show March Madness Tournament. Details in the podcast