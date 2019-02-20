Watch how Blues set franchise record with their 11th straight win

The Blues set a new franchise record with their 11th consecutive victory by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime at the Enterprise Center. Ryan O’Reilly scored in OT for the win and Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko also scored. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves and has won nine straight starts, a Blues rookie record. St. Louis is six points ahead of the Stars for third place in the Central Division. They go for 12 straight at Dallas Thursday night.

Watch the game-winner from NBC Sports and the NHL