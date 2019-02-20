Missouri attorney general launches investigation into daycare’s ‘fight club’ allegations

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has launched an investigation into an alleged “fight club” incident at a St. Louis daycare in 2016. Schmitt, a Republican, says footage of the instance shows children as young as three punching each other repeatedly at Adventure Learning Center on Gravois while two teachers jumped up and down excitedly.

“Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated,” Schmitt says in a press release. “My job is to protect all 6 million Missourians, and my office will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who seek to harm others.”

The video was originally obtained by St. Louis television station KTVI.

The Attorney General’s Office says it will look at documents received from its civil investigative demand, review the facts, and determine if there is any further action the office can take.

Schmitt’s investigation is separate from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s probe of the incident.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet