Snow and ice heading for much of Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill and the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are warning about possible white out conditions across parts of Missouri on Tuesday evening.

NWS meteorologist Pamela Pietrycha says the heaviest snowfall will be in northwest Missouri, where Maryville and Bethany could see six inches.

“There will be periods of some moderate to heavy snow later this evening that will impact visibility,” Pietrycha says. “It will quickly accumulate on roads.”

The Kansas City metro is projected to receive three inches of snowfall, while Columbia and Jefferson City should receive about two inches. St. Louis and parts of southeast Missouri are also expected to receive about two inches of snow.

MoDOT says snow and freezing rain will impact the commute of many Missourians this evening, into tonight. Pietrycha says the snow is moving up from the south, which means Springfield and Joplin will see the first band of snow.

“Coming up from the south, probably 4 to 6 (p.m.) south of the Kansas City I-70 corridor,” says Pietrycha.

Snow is expected to begin falling in Kansas City, Sedalia and Jefferson City between 5 and 7 p.m., and snow will begin in far northern Missouri’s Chillicothe and Kirksville after 7 o’clock.

MoDOT is urging you to slow down and to have a full tank of gasoline, before you drive.

The NWS in Pleasant Hill says a large portion of Missouri will also receive ice during the winter storm. Pietrycha says the snow is expected to begin changing to freezing rain at around midnight, into early Wednesday morning.

“As that snow moves further to the north overnight we’ll see a gradual transition to some freezing drizzle, maybe some light freezing rain,” Pietrycha says.

Kansas City, Columbia, Jefferson City and Hannibal are just some of the towns that will see ice. The freezing rain will also impact bridges and overpasses.

MoDOT encourages anyone with questions about road conditions to call their customer service center. You can call 1-888-ASK-MODOT to speak to an operator anytime 24-7.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service meteorologist Pamela Pietrycha, which was recorded on February 19, 2019:

