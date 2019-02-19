Green Bay Packers hire coach who got his start in Bolivar, Mo.

Shawn Mennenga was hired by the Green Bay Packers to run their special teams, a unit that finished dead last in the NFL. Mennenga broke in as a graduate assistant at Southwest Baptist University (Bolivar, Mo.) in 1994 and then coached the secondary there from 1995-96. After one year as outside linebackers coach at Western Kentucky in 1997 and three years at defensive coordinator at Hutchinson Community College (Kan.), he landed at Culver-Stockton (Mo.), first as defensive coordinator in 2001 followed by three years as head coach.

Mennenga talked about his time as a player with the University of Missouri as a walk-on and special teams player.

Mennenga on Mizzou

Last season, Mennenga served as special teams coordinator for the University of Vanderbilt