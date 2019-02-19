Da Silva named MVC Newcomer of the Week

Missouri State junior Tulio Da Silva (F, Formiga, Brazil), was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week, the league announced late Monday.

Da Silva led the Bears to a pair of road victories and into a share of first place in The Valley after averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in victories at Evansville and Loyola. He also fired a 56.5 percent clip from the field for the week and capped his streak of consecutive field goals made at 16 straight from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13.

The Bears (15-12, 9-5 MVC), who are tied with Loyola and Drake atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings, play three of their four remaining at home. They will host Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at JQH Arena.