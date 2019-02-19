Bill Pollock Show–Public enemy number 1 for #STLCards fans, plus hot takes from Cuonzo and Coach Cal #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

So the boys are in Florida and Arizona playing some catch, hitting some balls, etc etc. Until they start playing Spring Training Games, let’s focus on the war of words between Kris Bryant of the Cubs and Yadi Molina of the Cardinals. Bryant blows off Yadi’s comments calling the Cubs’ third baseman “stupid” and “loser.”

Plus Paul Goldschmidt’s first official day as a Cardinal.

Mizzou vs #4 Kentucky. Hot takes from Cuonzo and Coach Cal