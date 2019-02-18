Northern Missouri hospital voluntarily suspends license for three months

I-70 Community Hospital in northern Missouri’s Sweet Springs has voluntarily suspended its license for 90 days. In a press release issued after 5 p.m. on Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the 15-bed hospital is out of compliance with regulations and unable to provide services to the fullest extent.

“While access to health care is important, safety of patients has to be the top priority,” says Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “The hospital’s action today supports our commitment to keep people safe.”

The hospital was connected to a company head that used hospitals in a lab billing scheme.

Whether assistance is being provided to workers is unknown.

