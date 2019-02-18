MIzzou women’s hoops falls just short to Tennessee

Mizzou Women’s Basketball fell just short against Tennessee on Sunday at Mizzou Arena, falling 62-60. In front of a season-high 8,559 fans, Mizzou and Tennessee had a back-and-forth battle for the full 40 minutes, as both squads shot close to 40 percent from the field, but the Lady Vols pulled out the victory with a pair of free throws with 52 seconds remaining in the game.

Senior forward Cierra Porter scored 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting while snagging nine rebounds to lead the Tigers’ offensive effort. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham and junior guard Amber Smith poured in 13 and 14 points, respectively.

With 52 seconds remaining in the game, Mizzou and Tennessee were tied 60-60. Tennessee sophomore Rennia Davis was fouled by Porter on a shooting attempt within the restricted area and headed to the line for a pair of free throws. Davis sunk both shots from the charity stripe free throws to give the Lady Vols a two-point lead. The two made free throws ended up being the game-winning points, as the Tigers were unable to score in the contest’s final seconds.