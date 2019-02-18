Bad weather forces northeast Missouri school district to miss 19 school days already

Many Missouri schools, including Knox County schools in northeast Missouri, have missed several days of school lately due to bad weather. Superintendent Andy Turgeon says his district has racked up 19 missed school days over the past month and a half.

“Our gravel roads were solid ice,” he tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly. “A lot of our secondary blacktop roads were nothing but ice, especially in the northern part of our county. Our parking lot was a sheet of ice.”

Turgeon says the district has a plan to make up the missed days.

“We’re using up whatever days we can. We’re using up President’s Day on Monday. Then we had a day off after Parent Teacher Conferences in March. We’re going to use it. We had a professional development day in March. We’re going to use it. We’re going to cut our Easter break short and come back that Monday after Easter.”

Turgeon says the rest will be added to the end of the school year. Knox County’s original last day was May 21. The district’s last day is tentatively May 29.

