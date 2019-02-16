Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Missouri

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Missouri, except for far southeast Missouri. This system is expected to bring light snow, freezing drizzle and a light glaze of ice Saturday evening until about noon Sunday. Snow totals could range from one to three inches.

Friday’s winter weather caused major traffic problems in Missouri. State troopers responded to about 1,800 service calls yesterday, including some 600 stranded motorists and 600 vehicles crashes. One fatal crash was also reported in Oak Grover near Kansas City.

ALERT: Westbound US 54 west of Highway 17 is CLOSED (Miller/Cole Co.) pic.twitter.com/3k41n0Y6N6 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 15, 2019

I-55 SB blocked at 141 mm in Ste. Gen. Co. due to semi crash https://t.co/P9iY0Yr6A2 — KFVS News (@kfvsnews) February 16, 2019

National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Spriggs tells Missourinet another winter system is headed our way Tuesday – mainly north and west of the St. Louis metro area. A dusting of snow could be in store with that system.

Check current conditions at http://traveler.modot.org.

