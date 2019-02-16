Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Missouri

Missourinet

Westbound I-70 in Concordia, halfway between Columbia and Kansas City, was closed for several hours yesterday during a pileup involving several semis

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Missouri, except for far southeast Missouri. This system is expected to bring light snow, freezing drizzle and a light glaze of ice Saturday evening until about noon Sunday. Snow totals could range from one to three inches.

Friday’s winter weather caused major traffic problems in Missouri. State troopers responded to about 1,800 service calls yesterday, including some 600 stranded motorists and 600 vehicles crashes. One fatal crash was also reported in Oak Grover near Kansas City.

National Weather Service meteorologist Thomas Spriggs tells Missourinet another winter system is headed our way Tuesday – mainly north and west of the St. Louis metro area. A dusting of snow could be in store with that system.

Check current conditions at http://traveler.modot.org.

