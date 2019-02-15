Missouri attorney general expands new program aimed at combatting violent crime

Springfield in southwest Missouri and Kansas City have joined the attorney general’s efforts intended to fight and prosecute violent crime. Under the Safer Streets Initiative, Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office will partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to have three to five attorneys take on and prosecute cases like homicides, carjackings and gun crimes in Kansas City. At least one attorney will assist in Springfield crime cases.

Last month, Schmitt, a Republican, launched the program in St. Louis.

“Violent crime is something that can’t be fixed at the drop of a hat, but with an unprecedented level of cooperation between state and federal prosecutors, I believe we together can continue to make great progress in making this region safer and more secure. With the Safer Streets Initiative, we can stand together against those who would bring violence to our streets, and can replace the violence with safer, vibrant neighborhoods,” Schmitt says in a press release.

In 2017, more than 160 violent crime incidents were reported in Jackson County, according to Schmitt. Jackson County includes Kansas City.

St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield are among the top 15 most violent cities in America.

