Winter weather advisories issued for much of Missouri; Kansas City expected to receive most snow (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday for large portions of of western, northwest and west-central Missouri. The NWS in Springfield has issued a winter weather advisory for all of the Ozarks, for Friday morning and afternoon.

NWS meteorologist Chris Gitro expects a fast-moving storm and says the Kansas City metro will likely see the highest amount of snowfall Friday.

“We’re expecting accumulations on the order of four to six inches for the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas, and by late tomorrow (Friday) afternoon and into the early evening hours the system is expected to depart pretty quickly,” Gitro says.

Snow is expected to begin falling in Kansas City at about 9 Friday morning.

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a winter weather advisory for all of the Ozarks, for Friday. Lebanon, Waynesville, Warsaw, Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozarks are expected to receive three to four inches of snow.

The NWS says Springfield is projected to receive one to two inches of snow. Most of the snow will fall across the Ozarks Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Gitro in the NWS’ Pleasant Hill office tells Missourinet that Columbia, Jefferson City and Sedalia are expected to receive about three inches of snow.

“It’s definitely looking like they’re going to be under the gun for some accumulating snowfall tomorrow as well,” says Gitro.

Northwest Missouri’s Chillicothe and St. Joseph could also see four to six inches, while the St. Louis region is projected to receive two inches. The NWS in St. Louis is warning motorists that Friday evening commute hazards are likely in the St. Louis region.

A light glaze of ice is expected Friday in southeast Missouri towns like Farmington, Perryville and Sikeston.

The cold front is already in northwest Missouri. The NWS tweeted Thursday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. that it was 31 degrees in St. Joseph, while it was 57 degrees in Lee’s Summit, which is a Kansas City suburb.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Gitro, which was recorded on February 14, 2019:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet