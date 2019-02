Sophie Cunningham surpassed 2,000 points plus a few more scoring 24 as the Mizzou Tigers upset 5th ranked Mississippi State with a 75-67 victory on Thursday night.

Mizzou trailed until the end of the third quarter when Akira Levy’s layup at the buzzer gave Mizzou a one-point lead. The Tigers pushed the lead to 60-56 early in the fourth quarter and never trailed. Missouri shot 55 percent from the field and made 11 three-pointers.