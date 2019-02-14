Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Hometown College Report / SLU’s Javon Bess puts up one of the school’s best performances at the free throw line

SLU’s Javon Bess puts up one of the school’s best performances at the free throw line

By

Saint Louis senior Javon Bess led four Billikens in double-figures with 26 points as SLU picked up a 73-58 victory over George Washington Wednesday night at the Smith Center.  The win pushes the Billikens to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in league play. GW falls to 7-17 and 3-8 in the league. Bess’ game-high 26 points came on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from the arc and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. His 12-12 mark from the stripe is second-best in school history, second only to Maurice Jeffers’ 14-14 performance in 2000.

The Billikens are back in action on Saturday when they host La Salle at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.