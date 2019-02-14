SLU’s Javon Bess puts up one of the school’s best performances at the free throw line

Saint Louis senior Javon Bess led four Billikens in double-figures with 26 points as SLU picked up a 73-58 victory over George Washington Wednesday night at the Smith Center. The win pushes the Billikens to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in league play. GW falls to 7-17 and 3-8 in the league. Bess’ game-high 26 points came on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from the arc and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. His 12-12 mark from the stripe is second-best in school history, second only to Maurice Jeffers’ 14-14 performance in 2000.

The Billikens are back in action on Saturday when they host La Salle at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.