Northwest Missouri State basketball matches program’s second-best start. Now 24-0

Northwest Missouri State matched their second-best start in school history improving to 24-0 with a 67-50 win over Central Missouri. Only the 1929-30 team under the legendary coach Henry Iba got off to a better start when they went 31-0 in the Bearcats first year of basketball.

The Mules led by as many as eight points in the first half when the built a 28-20 lead with 2:19 left on the clock. However, Northwest then used an 18-0 run over the final two minutes of the first half and the opening five minutes of the second half to overtake the visitors and take a 38-30 lead. Joey Witthus led the Bearcats with 19 points and Ryan Welty drained five three-pointers in seven attempts to score 15 points.

The Bearcats go for 25-0 when they will be back in action Saturday against Southwest Baptist.