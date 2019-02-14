Central Missouri’s Megan Skaggs reaches 1,000 career points

It was a night of milestones for 24th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies Basketball. Not only did the Jennies clinch a spot in the 2019 MIAA Basketball Tournament, but junior Megan Skaggs scored her 1,000th career point in the 78-67 win over Northwest Missouri State. The Jennies move to 17-5 and 10-4 in the MIAA. Skaggs becomes the 27th member of the Jennies 1,000th point club. She is the first since Paige Redmond did so last year. Redmond moved up to sixth place all-time in UCM history with 1,579 points.

