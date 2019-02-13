Two people dead, one injured in multi-state crime spree that started in mid-Missouri

A kidnapping suspect is dead after taking a woman and child from a Jefferson City home Wednesday night and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Illinois. A press release from the Jefferson City Police Department says a Franklin County deputy in eastern Missouri spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one identified as leaving the scene of the Jefferson City residence.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. The car failed to yield – sparking a pursuit by officers and state troopers. Several gunshots were reportedly fired from the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.

After the car’s tires were flattened, the accused abductor, Leslie Austin, fled on foot. The woman and child escaped separately.

Austin then shot and killed someone in Illinois while attempting to hijack their vehicle.

The suspect was eventually shot to death but it’s unclear if he was killed by an officer or if the injuries were self-inflicted.

The conditions of the woman, who was shot several times, and the child are unknown. The woman’s injuries required surgery.

