Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou music and politics. A conversation with Senator Caleb Rowden (PODCAST)

He confesses he’s a “homer for Mizzou,” and State Senator Caleb Rowden has voiced his displeasure with the NCAA’s recent penalties against the athletic department. He opened up to me about how these penalties not only affect the university but his constituents in Columbia and Boone County.

We also talk about music. He’s got a great voice and had a successful music career. I’ll play you a sample of some of his stuff.