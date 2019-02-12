Tigers hold off Hogs on final possession

It came down to the final possession, but this time Missouri held on for a win. Arkansas couldn’t get off a shot and the Tigers held on for a 79-78 win. Mizzou led by 14 early in the second half only to see it come down to the end. Jeremiah Tilmon back in the lineup led the Tigers with 21

The Tigers were up three late when Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford threw down an alley-oop dunk from Jalen Harris. On the inbound play, Xavier Pinson was called for an offensive foul to give Arkansas the ball back and a chance to win. Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon didn’t allow Harris to get a quality shot off, and the ball was tipped as time expired.

Tilmon back in the lineup after having wisdom teeth pulled and went toe-to-toe against Gafford. The two big men combined for 47 points. “They didn’t guard each other,” joked Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin in his post-game interview on the Tiger Network from Learfield/IMG College.

The Tigers scored 46 points in the first half, a season-high, surpassing 45 set against Morehead State on Dec. 29.