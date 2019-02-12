Mizzou lowering or freezing most ticket prices for 2019

85 percent of Mizzou’s season tickets in 2019 will see either a decrease or no change from 2018. The average price decrease in 2019 equals an average savings of $132 per seat, and of the small percentage which did increase, the largest increase for season tickets was only $20/ticket for the year.

In 2019, Mizzou students will pay only $150 for an All-Sport Pass (a savings of $110 from last season) if purchased before Aug. 1. The All-Sport Pass includes tickets for all Mizzou Football & Men’s Basketball games, along with admission into every regular season Mizzou Athletics home event during the school year in all ticketed sports.

Mizzou is also doing away with the confusing lettering system of seat sections, moving to all numbers. The sections start with 101 on the east side (south end) and move to 110 (north end), and continue on the other side with 116 (west side, north end) through 125 (west side, south end). The brand new seating areas created from the South End Zone structure will be labeled 126 through 132 (running from west-to-east).

Mizzou head coach Barry Odom wants to move his team’s sidelines over to the west end of the stadium and after getting a one-year waiver due to construction, the student section will be split into two sections. Per Southeastern Conference rules, the new student sections in 2019 will be located in sections 102-103 and 107-110.