Cardinals and Cubs could play in London in 2020

Major League Baseball has scheduled their first games to be played in London this June 29-30 when the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees. As MLB looks ahead to 2020, the league is considering a Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup across the pond. An official league announcement will come shortly after Opening Day.

The other matchup MLB is considering is the Mets and Nationals.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement has plans for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and the June games in Britain.