Blunt has ‘real concern’ about Trump’s troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan

A Twitter post by President Donald Trump says the U.S. will soon control 100% of ISIS territory in Syria. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, tells Missourinet he has “real concern” with the president’s plan to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

“Even if you theoretically control territory you haven’t eliminated the ISIS threat,” he says. “There’s no discussion that ISIS has been eliminated or other organizations like that that use Syria and Afghanistan as havens for their efforts as they hurt us and our friends. It’s easier to stay in than it is to go back in if your staying in there has made a difference. Clearly, in Syria, Syria is in a much better place than it was with the previous administration’s attitude toward Syria.”

Blunt goes on to say it’s not a good time to leave Syria and it’s not a good time to turn Syria over to Russia or Turkey.

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen and Americans shouldn’t want to see that happen. This is a critical, central focal point of a lot of the world and a lot of damage can be done from there,” Blunt says.

Blunt says the U.S. has worked since World War II to keep Russia, Turkey and Iran from having undue influence in middle eastern countries like Syria.

