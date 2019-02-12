Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blues notch their seventh straight win

Blues notch their seventh straight win

By

Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game, blowing out the New Jersey Devils 8-3 on Tuesday night. Jaden Schwartz, Ryan O’Reilly, Mackenzie MacEachern and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who scored a season high. Schwartz scored a goal for the first time since December 18th.

Rookie Jordan Binnington made 20 saves to win his sixth straight start, becoming the second goalie in Blues history with a winning streak of at least six games. Brent Johnson twice won seven in a row in 2000 and 2001. Binnington is 10-1-1 since he made his first career start on Jan. 7.