Blues notch their seventh straight win

Alex Pietrangelo and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game, blowing out the New Jersey Devils 8-3 on Tuesday night. Jaden Schwartz, Ryan O’Reilly, Mackenzie MacEachern and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues, who scored a season high. Schwartz scored a goal for the first time since December 18th.

Rookie Jordan Binnington made 20 saves to win his sixth straight start, becoming the second goalie in Blues history with a winning streak of at least six games. Brent Johnson twice won seven in a row in 2000 and 2001. Binnington is 10-1-1 since he made his first career start on Jan. 7.