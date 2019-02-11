Robin Pingeton wins her 500th as Mizzou top Vandy

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (18-7, 7-4) cruised to a 69-46 victory over Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9) on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena giving head coach Robin Pingeton her 500th career victory as the Tiger remains a perfect 6-0 at home in SEC play. 165 of those wins have come while coach at Mizzou.

Sophie Cunningham scored 27 points and eight rebounds. Cierra Porter added 15 points, a season-high, and seven rebounds.

Pingeton is in her ninth season at Mizzou and is looking to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight NCAA appearance.

Pingeton’s career record heading into 2018-19

MIZZOU 2010-11 13-18 (.419) 2011-12 13-18 (.419) 2012-13 17-15 (.531) WNIT 1st Round 2013-14 17-14 (.548) WNIT 1st Round 2014-15 19-14 (.576) WNIT 3rd Round 2015-16 22-10 (.688) NCAA Tournament 2nd Round 2016-17 22-11 (.667) NCAA Tournament 2nd Round 2017-18 24-8 (.750) NCAA Tournament 1st Round 7 Seasons 147-108 (.576) ILLINOIS STATE 2003-04 16-13 (.552) MVC Coach of the Year 2004-05 13-18 (.419) MVC Tournament Champion; NCAA 1st Round 2005-06 12-16 (.429) 2006-07 22-11 (.667) WNIT 2nd Round 2007-08 26-7 (.788) MVC Regular Season Champ.; MVC Tourn. Champ.; NCAA 1st Round 2008-09 27-8 (.771) MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals 2009-10 28-8 (.778) MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals 7 Seasons 144-81 (.640) ST. AMBROSE 1992-93 22-8 (.733) 1993-94 25-7 (.781) NAIA National Tournament 1994-95 19-11(.633) 1995-96 29-6 (.833) NAIA National Elite 8 1996-97 27-7 (.794) NAIA National Tournament 1997-98 20-15 (.571) 1998-99 19-15 (.559) NAIA National Tournament 1999-00 30-7 (.811) NAIA National Elite 8 8 Seasons 191-76 (.716)