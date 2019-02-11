Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Robin Pingeton wins her 500th as Mizzou top Vandy

Robin Pingeton wins her 500th as Mizzou top Vandy

By

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (18-7, 7-4) cruised to a 69-46 victory over Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9) on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena giving head coach Robin Pingeton her 500th career victory as the Tiger remains a perfect 6-0 at home in SEC play.  165 of those wins have come while coach at Mizzou.

Sophie Cunningham scored 27 points and eight rebounds. Cierra Porter added 15 points, a season-high, and seven rebounds.

Pingeton is in her ninth season at Mizzou and is looking to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight NCAA appearance.

Pingeton’s career record heading into 2018-19

MIZZOU
2010-11 13-18 (.419)
2011-12 13-18 (.419)
2012-13 17-15 (.531) WNIT 1st Round
2013-14 17-14 (.548) WNIT 1st Round
2014-15 19-14 (.576) WNIT 3rd Round
2015-16 22-10 (.688) NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
2016-17 22-11 (.667) NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
2017-18 24-8 (.750) NCAA Tournament 1st Round
7 Seasons 147-108 (.576)
ILLINOIS STATE
2003-04 16-13 (.552) MVC Coach of the Year
2004-05 13-18 (.419) MVC Tournament Champion; NCAA 1st Round
2005-06 12-16 (.429)
2006-07 22-11 (.667) WNIT 2nd Round
2007-08 26-7 (.788) MVC Regular Season Champ.; MVC Tourn. Champ.; NCAA 1st Round
2008-09 27-8 (.771) MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals
2009-10 28-8 (.778) MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals
7 Seasons 144-81 (.640)
ST. AMBROSE
1992-93 22-8 (.733)
1993-94 25-7 (.781) NAIA National Tournament
1994-95 19-11(.633)
1995-96 29-6 (.833) NAIA National Elite 8
1996-97 27-7 (.794) NAIA National Tournament
1997-98 20-15 (.571)
1998-99 19-15 (.559) NAIA National Tournament
1999-00 30-7 (.811) NAIA National Elite 8
8 Seasons 191-76 (.716)

 