Robin Pingeton wins her 500th as Mizzou top Vandy

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (18-7, 7-4) cruised to a 69-46 victory over Vanderbilt (6-17, 1-9) on Sunday afternoon at Mizzou Arena giving head coach Robin Pingeton her 500th career victory as the Tiger remains a perfect 6-0 at home in SEC play. 165 of those wins have come while coach at Mizzou.
Sophie Cunningham scored 27 points and eight rebounds. Cierra Porter added 15 points, a season-high, and seven rebounds.
Pingeton is in her ninth season at Mizzou and is looking to lead the Tigers to their fourth straight NCAA appearance.
Pingeton’s career record heading into 2018-19
|MIZZOU
|2010-11
|13-18 (.419)
|2011-12
|13-18 (.419)
|2012-13
|17-15 (.531)
|WNIT 1st Round
|2013-14
|17-14 (.548)
|WNIT 1st Round
|2014-15
|19-14 (.576)
|WNIT 3rd Round
|2015-16
|22-10 (.688)
|NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
|2016-17
|22-11 (.667)
|NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
|2017-18
|24-8 (.750)
|NCAA Tournament 1st Round
|7 Seasons
|147-108 (.576)
|ILLINOIS STATE
|2003-04
|16-13 (.552)
|MVC Coach of the Year
|2004-05
|13-18 (.419)
|MVC Tournament Champion; NCAA 1st Round
|2005-06
|12-16 (.429)
|2006-07
|22-11 (.667)
|WNIT 2nd Round
|2007-08
|26-7 (.788)
|MVC Regular Season Champ.; MVC Tourn. Champ.; NCAA 1st Round
|2008-09
|27-8 (.771)
|MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals
|2009-10
|28-8 (.778)
|MVC Regular Season Champion; WNIT Semifinals
|7 Seasons
|144-81 (.640)
|ST. AMBROSE
|1992-93
|22-8 (.733)
|1993-94
|25-7 (.781)
|NAIA National Tournament
|1994-95
|19-11(.633)
|1995-96
|29-6 (.833)
|NAIA National Elite 8
|1996-97
|27-7 (.794)
|NAIA National Tournament
|1997-98
|20-15 (.571)
|1998-99
|19-15 (.559)
|NAIA National Tournament
|1999-00
|30-7 (.811)
|NAIA National Elite 8
|8 Seasons
|191-76 (.716)