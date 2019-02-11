(AUDIO) North Missouri under winter weather advisory; Ellington urges Missourians to check on the elderly

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill and St. Louis have issued winter weather advisories for virtually all of northern Missouri, until midnight tonight (Monday).

The NWS says St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Edina, Kirksville, Macon, Tarkio and Trenton are expected to receive a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow on Monday evening.

The NWS says the Edina area could receive about 0.11″ of ice. Most of the other towns are expected to see minor ice and snow accumulation.

State Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, tells Missourinet the recent ice storm and snow have been very difficult on elderly residents in his Kansas City district and across the state.

“With the power outages, with the streets being filled of ice and the sidewalks being filled with ice it’s hard for them to get out and go to the grocery store,” Ellington says.

The NWS is warning that parking lots and walkways will be slick across northern Missouri, because of the wintry mix. Ellington is urging you to check on your elderly neighbors and family members.

“Please look out, take some salt or something over there and check on them,” says Ellington. “Check to see if their electricity is out.”

Ellington tells Missourinet he learned today that a Kansas City resident in a nearby legislative district fell in the ice and broke her cheek.

“I was actually just talking to Representative (State Rep. Ingrid) Burnett and she was telling me about her neighbor that literally just fell and broke her jaw, broke her cheek, excuse me, broke her cheek,” Ellington says.

Representative Ellington spoke to Missourinet Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, after the House Democrats held a press conference on criminal justice reform.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and State Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, which was recorded on February 11, 2019 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City: