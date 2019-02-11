Bill Pollock Show–ESPN shows no respect towards Missouri State. Fans sound off on latest #Mizzou loss (PODCAST)

Missouri State’s Jarred Dixon heaved a shot from halftime at the buzzer as the Bears beat Illinois State 66-65. The shot ended up on ESPN’s Top Ten as the number one play but the host referred to them at Mizzou State? Speaking of Mizzou, fans sound off after that painful loss to A&M. Listen to their comments, see if you agree.

Plus, Robin Pingeton comments after her 500th win. NW Missouri State remains perfect.

