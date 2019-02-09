Second half collapse costs Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers saw a 12-point lead turn into a nine-point loss in the 2nd half as Texas A & M outworked the Tigers down the stretch for a 68-59 victory for the Aggies.

Missouri attempted just two free throws the first 38 ½ minutes of the game.

The Tigers were once again without the services of Mark Smith (ankle) and Jeremiah Tilmon was a late scratch for medical reasons, but the team lacked senior leadership on a night they needed it the most. Jordan Geist was held to 12 points (four points in garbage time) and Kevin Puryear just seven.

Reed Nikko starting in place of Tilmon fouled in 19 minutes of play with eight points and three rebounds.

A & M shot a red hot 60% from the field in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 43-22 in the final 17 minutes after Torrence Watson put the Tigers up by 12 with a three-pointer.

Javon Pickett led the Tigers with 15, Watson and Geist each had 12.