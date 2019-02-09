Royals sign former Reds starter Homer Bailey

The Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor contract on Saturday with former Cincinnati Reds veteran starter Homer Bailey with an invitation to spring training. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati,

making 212 starts and going 67-77 with a 4.56 ERA. Bailey was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in a seven-player deal in December, then was released and became a free agent.

Bailey has dealt with injuries the past few years, though, starting the season on the disabled list each year from 2015-17. Bailey made eight starts total in 2015 and 2016.