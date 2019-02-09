Multiple winter weather advisories issued for Missouri; snow and freezing rain expected

All three National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Missouri have issued winter weather advisories, with snow and freezing rain on the way.

The winter weather advisories begin at midnight Sunday (tomorrow) and run through Sunday at noon.

The NWS in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory for much of western, central and northern Missouri. The NWS says a wintry mix is expected to begin late tonight in Kansas City and St. Joseph. The northern Missouri towns of Chillicothe, Trenton and Bethany are expected to receive one to three inches of snowfall by noon Sunday, while the west-central Missouri communities of Marshall and Sedalia could see up to two inches of snow.

Northern Missouri has been slammed this winter with several large snowstorms, along with freezing temperatures. News director Tom Tingerthal at Missourinet Chillicothe affiliate KCHI (AM 1010) tells us roads are currently in good shape overall in the “Home of Sliced Bread,” but notes there are still some icy spots there.

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the Ozarks. The NWS in Springfield says a wintry mix is expected to begin after midnight and will start as snow/sleet, before transitioning to light freezing rain.

The Branson and West Plains areas are expected to receive about 0.10″ of ice.

Slick roads are expected across the Ozarks, and the NWS expects about one inch of snow in most areas there.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has also issued a winter weather advisory for much of eastern and northern Missouri. The NWS says the precipitation will begin as snow late tonight in cities such as Columbia, Jefferson City, Hannibal, Moberly and Warrenton.

Snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City at about midnight, and the snow is expected to change to sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning. Light accumulations of snow, sleet and ice are expected.

The snow is expected to start in the St. Louis area at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Columbia, Sedalia, Clinton and Lake of the Ozarks areas are also expected to receive some ice.

