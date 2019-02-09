Billikens fall to hot shooting St. Joe’s

Saint Louis dropped a 91-61 decision to Saint Joseph’s on Friday night in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball action at Hagan Arena.

The Billikens slip to 15-9 overall and 6-5 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Joseph’s improves to 11-13 and 4-7 in the league.

Tramaine Isabell Jr. led SLU in scoring with 17 points, while Javon Bess chipped in 12. Jordan Goodwin scored eight points and gathered a team-high eight rebounds.

The Hawks, who handed the Billikens their largest defeat of the season, received a game-high 28 points from Charlie Brown. He made his first nine shots from the floor and also finished with a team-high nine rebounds.

Hasahn French, who finished with six points and seven rebounds, made the game’s first bucket to give SLU an early lead, but Saint Joseph’s responded with an 8-0 run to grab a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

It was a manageable deficit for the Billikens at halftime as they trailed by 11 at 45-34. But SLU couldn’t get anything going in the beginning stages of the second half, and the Hawks continued to grow their margin and never looked back.

The Billikens are back in action on Wednesday when they face George Washington in Washington, D.C. Game time is 5:30 p.m.