Bill Pollock Show–It’s time for the DH in the National League (PODCAST)

Major League Baseball wants to create more offense and yet provide a better pace to their game. Some of the rules proposed go from barely noticeable to the casual fan to changes that would make the baseball purist sick to their stomach.

We’ll discuss a pitch clock, lowering the mound, rules for how pitchers can be used and the controversial DH in the National League. Get ready fans because it’s coming.

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook