Mizzou women rally for overtime win over 18th ranked Texas A & M

The Mizzou women were down ten late in the third quarter but rallied for a 70-65 overtime win over No. 18 Texas A&M Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou trailed throughout much of the third quarter, but outscored the Aggies 25-18 in the final period of regulation and overtime. With the win, Mizzou improved to 5-0 at home in SEC play and 6-4 overall in conference games.

Sophie Cunningham led the Tigers with her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 22 points and 12 rebounds. Cunningham accounted for six of teams team’s nine total points in overtime, as she was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line in OT. Junior guard Amber Smith chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds –– the 16th game this season she has scored in double-digits. Lauren Aldridge and Jordan Roundtree both scored nine points, with Aldridge dishing out a team-high five assists.

Mizzou’s home stand continues on Sunday when the Tigers face Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT