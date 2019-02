Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Got sidetracked after my Mizzou news about sports teams that produced their own music videos. Oh yeah Stormin’ Norm and the Ol’ Cats from Mizzou had their own video.

So did the 1986 LA Dodgers

and the 1986 Calgary Flames

They all tried to top the ’85 Bears…no chance!