National Weather Service issues ice storm warning for large section of Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued an ice storm warning for a large section of western and northern Missouri, including Kansas City, Chillicothe, Sedalia and Bethany.

The ice storm warning is in effect until noon Thursday.

The NWS has issued a winter weather advisory for a large section of Missouri, including Columbia, Jefferson City and Hannibal.

NWS meteorologist Ryan Cutter tells Missourinet there have been many reports of crashes across north Missouri, because of freezing drizzle and slick roads.

“Numerous accidents across Missouri especially as that freezing drizzle continues to fall, and is causing a slick glazing of ice on roadways,” says Cutter.

The NWS in St. Louis has also issued a winter weather advisory for four northeast Missouri counties, including the towns of Edina and Shelbyville. Motorists can expect hazardous travel there.

Cutter says the commute home Wednesday afternoon will be “slick and icy” in communities stretching from Columbia to Boonville to Kansas City to Kirksville.

“The temperatures where they’re going to stay, we’re going to be well enough below freezing and the continued misty stuff that’s falling from the sky is just going to continue to make things slick through the afternoon,” Cutter says.

Jefferson City and Columbia are expected to receive small amounts of ice accumulation through Thursday afternoon, but the amounts will be larger in northeast Missouri towns like Edina, which is expected to receive 0.18″.

Cutter also reminds you to be safe in stairwells, which could be ice-covered. The railings also could have ice on them.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Ryan Cutter, which was recorded earlier on February 6, 2019, before the ice storm warning was issued:

