Northwest Missouri basketball in a class all their own

Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball improved to 21-0 over the weekend. Northwest is 83-5 over their last 88 home games. Their 21-0 record is the third-best start in school history. Two years ago they started 24-0 winning the national championship. In 1930, they went 31-0. Northwest is the only D-I, II or III men’s basketball program that is undefeated.

The Bearcats beat Missouri Southern 82-62 and turned a four-point halftime advantage into a 20-point win over the visiting Lions. Northwest shot 54.2 percent from the field, despite being limited to 4-of-13 shooting from three-point range. The Bearcats drained 14-of-15 free throws, while the Lions were 9-of-13 at the line.