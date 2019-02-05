Missouri congresswoman slams NCAA over Mizzou sanctions (AUDIO)

A Missouri congresswoman who represents Columbia on Capitol Hill is blasting the NCAA’s sanctions against Mizzou.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, spoke to Missourinet Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, after she met with 40 state lawmakers from her sprawling district, which includes Columbia, Moberly, Sedalia and Lebanon.

Hartzler, who earned her bachelor degree in education from Mizzou, says the sanctions are unfair, adding that the NCAA “has overreached.”

“The University fully cooperated throughout this process, they took steps to address issues that arose and they were found to have not been at fault at all,” Hartzler says.

Hartzler tells Missourinet she supports the university’s appeal and hopes the sanctions are overturned.

“For the NCAA to do these sanctions and to leave other universities in other parts of the country totally unsanctioned just shows how the system is broken,” says Hartzler.

The NCAA found that a former Mizzou tutor violated ethics and academic conduct by providing extra benefits while working with 12 student-athletes.

The penalties involve Mizzou’s football, baseball and softball programs, and include a 2019 postseason ban for the football program.

Hartzler’s position is similar to that of UM Board of Curators Chair Jon Sundvold, who issued a statement on Friday.

“The NCAA Committee on Infractions made a mistake yesterday. We expect leadership from institutions to admit when they make a mistake, correct that mistake and move forward. The NCAA should do the same. As David Roberts, NCAA Committee on Infractions panel chief officer said, ‘Missouri did the right thing.’ I now expect the NCAA to do the right thing,” Sundvold’s statement reads in part.

Sundvold also says inconsistent action by the NCAA “continues to erode its credibility.”

Click here to listen to Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s comments about Mizzou to Brian Hauswirth. The interview was conducted on February 4, 2019 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City:

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet