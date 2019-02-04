NFL wrap up. Chiefs favored for next Super Bowl. Fan who pointed laser at Brady caught. Two Chiefs make HOF

Las Vegas sportsbooks have the Chiefs as 6-1 favorites to win Super Bowl LIV in large part because of Patrick Mahomes being named the league’s MVP. He became the first Chiefs player to ever win that honor. According to ESPN, $158.5 million was bet on 2018’s Super Bowl LII at Nevada sportsbooks. This year’s game is expected to break that record.

A fan who directed a laser light at New England quarterback Tom Brady from the Arrowhead Stadium stands has been identified but has not been publicly named. The team has reportedly banned him from the stadium. Video from the AFC championship game shows a green laser at Brady’s head and torso before he took a snap. The fan is also facing criminal charges.

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez and defensive back Johnny Robinson have been selected to the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Gonzalez is a 14-time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards for a tight end with 15,127. Robinson was a senior’s finalist and was on the Super Bowl IV team. He ranks second in team history with 57 interceptions.