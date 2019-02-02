Tilmon and Tigers take control in win over Vandy

Behind 19 points from Jeremiah Tilmon and 15 from Jordan Geist, the Missouri Tigers picked up their second SEC win of the season with a 77-67 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The Tigers led for all but 58 seconds of this game.

Mizzou proved on a night when the deep ball wasn’t falling that they could find a way to score. The Tigers shot 7-of-22 from beyond the arc, but scored 36 inside the paint. Torrence Watson and Javon Pickett scored 12 points apiece rounding out four scorers in double figures.

Missouri is on the road Tuesday night to face Tennessee.