Mahomes second youngest to win NFL’s MVP award

Patrick Mahomes, only the second quarterback in NFL history to pass for 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a season, was named the league’s MVP Saturday night. Mahomes is the second youngest player to ever win the award at 23 years old.

Man this is crazy! God is amazing! Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get here! #ChiefsKindgom thank you for your passion but this is just the beginning! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) February 3, 2019

Mahomes joins Walter Payton in 1977 and Dan Marino in 1984 to win the award at 23. Only running back Jim Brown, who won the award twice at 21 and 22, was younger.

Priest Holmes was the only other Chiefs player to win Offensive Player of the Year honors back in 2002.