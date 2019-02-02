Lady Bears put an end to Drake’s historic winning streak

Missouri State overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit Friday evening, out-scoring Drake 32-16 in the final 10 minutes for an 85-79 victory.

The Lady Bears (12-7, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference) extended their win streak to 11 games overall and 15 in MVC play, ending Drake’s record 47-game conference streak and dropping the Bulldogs to 15-5 overall and 7-1 in Valley games.

Senior Danielle Gitzen collected her third career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brice Calip scored 12 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, Dariauna Lewis scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, and Alexa Willard added 13.

After yielding a 30-point outburst to the Bulldogs in the third quarter on the way to a 63-53 deficit after 30 minutes, the Lady Bears roared out of the gates in the final period, with Calip scoring the first six of a 9-0 run that took just 91 seconds.

Gitzen scored with 7:30 left for a 66-65 lead that MSU would never relinquish, as a Lewis free throw for 71-67 capped an 18-4 run to the halfway mark of the fourth. Two Gitzen free throws with 2:10 left made it 77-70, and it was a 77-74 advantage with 52 seconds left when the Bulldogs began fouling in a comeback attempt. The Lady Bears hit eight free throws in the final 45 seconds and 15 in the final quarter.

MSU got off to a 1-for-8 shooting start but never trailed by more than five points in the first half, pulling even at 26-26 taking their first lead at 30-29 on Calip’s jumper. After Lewis hit a trey with 52 seconds left for a 33-31 advantage, Drake made seven of its next eight field goal attempts to build a double-digit lead at 48-38 with 6:08 on the third quarter clock.

Missouri State closed within a possession at 50-47 after Sydney Manning’s bucket, but the Bulldogs were sent to the foul line 13 times in the third quarter on the way to the 63-53 lead after 30 minutes.

The Lady Bears owned a 52-41 rebounding edge, including 22 offensive boards to help MSU attempt 10 more shots than the Bulldogs. Missouri State shot 39 percent compared to .446 for DU, and grabbed 12 steals.

The Lady Bears stay in Iowa for a 2 p.m. Sunday contest at UNI (12-7, 5-2).