Collier reaches rare milestone at powerhouse UConn

Naphessa Collier, senior star for the UConn women’s basketball team, reached a rare milestone in that storied program’s history becoming just the fifth Huskies player to score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

Collier reached the 2,000-point mark with a layup late in the third quarter in a 66-55 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. She got her 1,000th rebound during a loss on Thursday at No. 3 Louisville.

“I was pretty tired, but we have to be able to focus,” said Collier.

Collier played her high school ball at Incarnate Word in St. Louis