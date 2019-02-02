Collier reaches rare milestone at powerhouse UConn

Naphessa Collier, senior star for the UConn women’s basketball team, reached a rare milestone in that storied program’s history becoming just the fifth Huskies player to score 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

Fifth player in UConn history to reach 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds! 👏 Napheesa Collier 👏 pic.twitter.com/hkw7WoEtTN — UConn Women’s Hoops (@UConnWBB) February 2, 2019

Collier reached the 2,000-point mark with a layup late in the third quarter in a 66-55 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. She got her 1,000th rebound during a loss on Thursday at No. 3 Louisville.

“I was pretty tired, but we have to be able to focus,” said Collier.

Collier played her high school ball at Incarnate Word in St. Louis